LONDON Oct 4 Property development group Atrium European Real Estate appointed David Doyle as its chief financial officer, replacing Robert Bolier who is leaving the company to "pursue other business interests", the company said on Tuesday.

Doyle will start in his role from Jan. 1 next year, Atrium said in a statement. He joins Atrium from Prologis Inc where he had been European chief financial officer since 2009.

Israeli real estate investment company Gazit-Globe and Citigroup control Atrium. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by David Holmes)