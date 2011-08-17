UPDATE 1-Canada's ATS Automation Q1 profit rises

(Follows alerts)
Aug 17 Canada's ATS Automation Tooling Systems
Inc , which makes factory automation systems and solar
energy equipment, posted a higher first-quarter profit, helped
by strong demand from life sciences and transportation
industries.
Net income from continuing operations was C$6.2 million, or
7 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$5.6 million, 6
Canadian cents a share, last year.
Total revenue from continuing operations rose by a fourth to
C$126.9 million.
ATS serves customers in industries such as life sciences,
computer electronics, energy, transportation and consumer
products.
Revenues from life sciences increased 10 percent to C$43.8
million, while transportation revenue rose more than four times
to C$40.1 million.
Automation systems order bookings in the first quarter rose
85 percent to $157 million.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)