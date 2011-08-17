UPDATE 1-Canada's ATS Automation Q1 profit rises

(Follows alerts)

Aug 17 Canada's ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc , which makes factory automation systems and solar energy equipment, posted a higher first-quarter profit, helped by strong demand from life sciences and transportation industries.

Net income from continuing operations was C$6.2 million, or 7 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$5.6 million, 6 Canadian cents a share, last year.

Total revenue from continuing operations rose by a fourth to C$126.9 million.

ATS serves customers in industries such as life sciences, computer electronics, energy, transportation and consumer products.

Revenues from life sciences increased 10 percent to C$43.8 million, while transportation revenue rose more than four times to C$40.1 million.

Automation systems order bookings in the first quarter rose 85 percent to $157 million. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)