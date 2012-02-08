UPDATE 1-ATS Automation Q3 profit tops on transportation boost

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
Feb 8 Canada's ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc's quarterly profit rose more than six fold helped by a strong growth in its transportation business.
Net income from continuing operations rose to C$17.6 million ($17.69 million), or 20 Canadian cents a shares, from C$3 million, or 3 Canadian cents a share, last year.
Total revenue from continuing operations rose 23 percent to C$149.1 million for the third quarter ended Jan. 1.
Revenue from its transportation business saw a four-fold jump at C$66.8 million, while sales from its energy business halved to C$16.1 million.
The results exclude its solar unit Photowatt.
ATS serves customers in industries such as life sciences, computer electronics, energy, transportation and consumer products.
Shares of the company closed at C$7.10 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.