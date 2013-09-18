AT&T to expand in Latin America with America Movil deal

NEW YORK, Sept 17 AT&T Inc is planning to
announce on Wednesday that it will expand its Latin American
reach for business customers through a collaboration with
Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil.
AT&T will be able to do business in 15 countries, including
Argentina, Chile and Colombia, through connections with America
Movil networks, according to a representative for AT&T.
Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. The deal will
also extend AT&T's reach to Costa Rica, Dominican Republic,
Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Paraguay,
Peru and Uruguay.
Previously, AT&T's Latin American focus was primarily on
Mexico and Brazil.
AT&T has a long-standing relationship with America Movil and
the U.S. company holds a roughly 9 percent stake in the company
and has executives on its board of directors.
Since AT&T has been exploring possibilities for expanding in
Europe and America Movil has a presence there, some analysts
have speculated the companies could combine forces in Europe.