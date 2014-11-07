UPDATE 2-AT&T to acquire Mexico's Iusacell for $1.7 billion

(Adds comments from Grupo Salinas CEO, AT&T CFO, background)
By Marina Lopes and Elinor Comlay
WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY Nov 7 AT&T Inc
agreed to pay $1.7 billion to acquire Mexico's third-largest
wireless operator, Iusacell, as it seeks to grab a slice of a
market with lower cellular penetration than the United States
and faster potential growth.
Mexico's government earlier this year implemented reforms to
shake up its telecom and broadcast market by weakening the
dominance of broadcaster Grupo Televisa and billionaire Carlos
Slim's cellphone and fixed-line company America Movil.
AT&T is looking to tap into the growing cellphone market in
Latin America's No. 2 economy now that the government is
encouraging foreign investment in the sector, Chief Financial
Officer John Stephens told Reuters.
"Our focus in investing in Mexico is about the great
environment from an investment perspective, the regulatory
reforms, the growing population and middle class," Stephens
said.
AT&T shares were up 0.57 percent at $35.11 in after hours
trading.
The deal, which is subject to approval by Mexican
regulators, will occur after Iusacell's owner, billionaire
businessman Ricardo Salinas' Grupo Salinas, buys out its
partner's 50 percent stake in Iusacell.
Iusacell said in September it would buy back that stake,
currently held by broadcaster Grupo Televisa, for
$717 million.
"Once we reached that agreement, we started...talking to
several companies," said Grupo Salinas executive Luis Nino de
Rivera. "One of them was AT&T. We initiated the discussions
because we were interested in making good on the next step that
we had to find for Iusacell."
Iusacell hopes to complete the sale in the first quarter of
next year, he said. He did not mention which other companies
Grupo Salinas spoke to about Iusacell.
BUYING SPREE
The deal would be the second major acquisition this year by
AT&T, which is also taking over satellite provider DirecTV
for $48.5 billion. Prior to the DirecTV, AT&T deal held
about 10 percent of America Movil. It sold the shares in June
for $5.57 billion to a real estate company controlled by
Slim.
The Iusacell deal may pave the way for AT&T to buy up more
in Mexico. The company has been tipped as a buyer for America
Movil assets that are up for sale as the Mexican operator tries
to reduce its market share below 50 percent in order to skirt
harsh penalties for dominant players introduced with the reform.
"It is hard to imagine you would go into Mexico and buy
Iusacell all by itself. There is probably more of this story
left to be written," said Craig Moffett, analyst at
MoffettNathanson in New York.
AT&T also said it will trim its 2015 capital spending
outlook to $18 billion from $21 billion.
Iusacell, Mexico's No. 3 mobile operator, serves 8.6 million
customers and has struggled to gain clients in a market that is
almost split between America Movil, with about 70 percent of the
market and Telefonica with nearly 20 percent.
Including $800 million in debt AT&T is acquiring, the
Iusacell deal is worth $2.5 billion.
(Reporting by Marina Lopes and Elinor Comlay; Editing by Alan
Crosby)