AT&T to sell Connecticut wireline operations for $2 bln

Dec 17 AT&T Inc said it would sell its wireline operations in Connecticut to Frontier Communications for $2 billion in cash.

The deal will include AT&T's wireline network assets and consumer, business and wholesale customer relationships, the company said.
