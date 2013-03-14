AT&T says could sell non-core assets

RPT-Grey market has become a necessary evil for luxury watchmakers
* Luxury brands face dilemma over unsold stock in demand downturn
NEW YORK, March 14 AT&T Inc said on Thursday that it could sell non-core assets if it wanted additional financial flexibility, but declined say which assets might be offered.
AT&T spokesman Brad Burns declined to comment on speculation from an RBC analyst that the company could sell its wireless broadcast towers. RBC did not return Reuters phone calls seeking comment.
Burns said in an email that AT&T has seen others in the industry sell non-core assets, and "if we wanted additional flexibility, that could be an option for us, too."
"In all cases, our decisions are driven by what's right for the company and for our shareowners, so in that sense, nothing's off the table," Burns said. "But any comments by analysts about potential sales are simply speculation."
"The bottom line is we have attractive assets that could be a potential source of cash," Burns said in an emailed statement.
He said, however, that company has "a solid financial position with a strong balance sheet," including record cash flows in 2012 and expectations for $14 billion or more in free cash flow in 2013.
* Luxury brands face dilemma over unsold stock in demand downturn
BEIJING, April 13 Chinese internet firm Baidu Inc has agreed to acquire U.S. computer vision firm xPerception for an undisclosed amount to support their renewed efforts in artificial intelligence as Chinese tech firms face regulatory headwinds in U.S.
TAIPEI, April 13 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co on Thursday said first-quarter profit rose 35.3 percent from a year prior, below expectations, and after revenue for the world's largest contract chipmaker and major supplier to Apple Inc missed guidance.