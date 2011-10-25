UPDATE 2-AT&T settles EEOC nationwide age bias lawsuit

* Rehiring policy said to affect more than 50,000 retirees
* Three-year decree requires AT&T to consider rehirings
* No admission of EEOC charges
By Jonathan Stempel
Oct 25 AT&T Inc (T.N) has settled a nationwide
lawsuit by a U.S. agency accusing it of age discrimination for
refusing to rehire tens of thousands of workers who had retired
from the largest U.S. telephone company.
The three-year consent decree resolves an August 2009
lawsuit by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission,
which enforces federal anti-discrimination laws.
It requires AT&T to end any prohibitions against rehiring
workers who left under two retirement programs between 1998 and
2001 and one related to SBC Communications Inc's 2005 purchase
of the former AT&T Corp, which created the current company.
AT&T must also update its databases to ensure former
workers are not "blocked" from being rehired and certify
annually in writing it is complying with the decree.
"The revised policies will not act as a barrier to hiring
as employees or engaging as non-payroll workers otherwise
qualified individuals," according to the decree, which was
approved on Monday by U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken in
Manhattan. The decree was made public on Tuesday.
The EEOC had accused Dallas-based AT&T of having no
legitimate reason not to rehire workers who retired under the
programs, a number it estimated as exceeding 50,000.
AT&T spokesman Marty Richter said on Tuesday the company is
committed to complying fully with U.S. laws concerning
employment discrimination.
"While we had a disagreement with the EEOC over the
application of the law in this case, we are pleased to have
amicably resolved that dispute," he said.
The EEOC was not immediately available for comment.
AT&T did not admit the allegations in the EEOC complaint,
and maintained it had had "legitimate and nondiscriminatory
business reasons" for its earlier policy.
The EEOC brought the case on behalf of John Yates, who was
57 years old when AT&T turned him down for employment.
AT&T said it ended September with 256,210 employees.
The case is EEOC v. AT&T Inc et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 09-07323.
