BRIEF-AT&T CEO sees wireless business better in Q2 than Q1

May 15 AT&T Inc : * CORRECTED-AT&T INC CEO SAYS THE COMPANY'S WIRELESS BUSINESS WILL LOOK

"MARKEDLY BETTER" IN THE SECOND QUARTER THAN THE FIRST QUARTER (CORRECT TO

FIX TYPO) * Rpt-at&t inc ceo sees 2013 top line growth of 2 pct
