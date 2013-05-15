版本:
BRIEF-AT&T CEO says Europe is "difficult place" for M&A

May 15 AT&T Inc : * CEO says doesn't know if there are m&a opportunities in Europe, "its a

difficult place for that sort of thing" * CEO says if there were m&a opportunities in Europe he would entertain them
