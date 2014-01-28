BRIEF-CEO: NSA scandal affecting AT&T's business irrespective of any M&A issues

Jan 28 AT&T Inc :
* CEO says expect AT&T to be disruptive on non-contract space
this year
* CEO says monday's statement on Vodafone speaks for
itself, doesn't
have much to add from his previous Europe comments
* CEO says was contacted over the weekend by UK takeover panel
because of a lot
of press about AT&T in Europe
* CEO says nsa scandal is affecting its ongoing business
irrespective of
anything that might relate to m&a
* CEO says met several administration and policy folks in
Europe to discuss the
nsa issue