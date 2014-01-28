BRIEF-CEO: NSA scandal affecting AT&T's business irrespective of any M&A issues

Jan 28 AT&T Inc : * CEO says expect AT&T to be disruptive on non-contract space this year * CEO says monday's statement on Vodafone speaks for itself, doesn't

have much to add from his previous Europe comments * CEO says was contacted over the weekend by UK takeover panel because of a lot

of press about AT&T in Europe * CEO says nsa scandal is affecting its ongoing business irrespective of

anything that might relate to m&a * CEO says met several administration and policy folks in Europe to discuss the

nsa issue