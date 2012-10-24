BRIEF-AT&T business rev hurt by slow govt spending, customer uncertainty

BRIEF-Novartis Chairman: No decision yet on Alcon's future
* Chairman Joerg Reinhardt told shareholders at the Swiss drugmaker's annual general meeting that he sees Google lens project as "high risk project"
Oct 24 AT&T Inc : * Says business services revenue stunted by government spending slowdown,
customer uncertainty over tax policy, fiscal cliff concerns * Says confident Apple iphone inventory will become available, says
* Amazon launches restaurant delivery in the district of Columbia
