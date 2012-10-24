版本:
BRIEF-AT&T business rev hurt by slow govt spending, customer uncertainty

Oct 24 AT&T Inc : * Says business services revenue stunted by government spending slowdown,

customer uncertainty over tax policy, fiscal cliff concerns * Says confident Apple iphone inventory will become available, says

supply constraints no different to other iphone lauches * Rpt-at&t says confident apple iphone inventory will become

available, says supply constraints no different to other iphone launches

