2013年 11月 20日 星期三 21:31 BJT

BRIEF-AT&T announces initial results, upsizing of pending maximum tender offers

Nov 20 AT&T Inc : * Announces initial results and upsizing of pending maximum tender offers * Amended maximum tender offers to increase maximum tender amount announced on

November 14, from $2.29 billion to $3.29 billion * Says all other terms of the maximum tender offers, as previously announced,

remain unchanged * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
