AT&T sees mobile business improvements in second quarter

May 15 AT&T Inc expects a much better results in its wireless business in the second quarter compared with the first quarter, according to Chief Executive Randall Stephenson.

"I don't think we executed very well in the first quarter. It was a bit disappointing to me," Stephenson said during a webcast of an investor conference. "You're going to see the second quarter in mobility looking markedly better than the first quarter."
