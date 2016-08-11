Citigroup fails to halt AT&T use of 'thanks'

NEW YORK Aug 11 A federal judge on Thursday
rejected Citigroup Inc's bid for a preliminary injunction
halting AT&T Inc from using the phrase "AT&T thanks" on a
customer loyalty program, which the bank said was too similar to
its trademarked "thankyou."
U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan said
Citigroup had not shown it would suffer irreparable harm if AT&T
continued using "AT&T thanks" while the litigation continued.
She also said AT&T provided solid evidence that forcing it
to stop saying "AT&T thanks" would cause an "expensive and
significant disruption."
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)