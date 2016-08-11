UPDATE 2-Citigroup fails to halt AT&T use of 'thanks'

(Adds AT&T comment)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Aug 11 A judge on Thursday rejected
Citigroup Inc's bid for a preliminary injunction to stop
AT&T Inc from using the phrase "AT&T thanks" on a customer
loyalty program, which the bank called too similar to its
trademarked "thankyou."
U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan said
Citigroup has not shown that customers would likely be confused,
or that it would suffer irreparable harm, if AT&T kept saying
"AT&T thanks" while the bank's lawsuit continued.
She also said AT&T provided solid evidence that forcing it
to start saying something other than "AT&T thanks" would cause
an "expensive and significant disruption."
Citigroup had no immediate comment. AT&T said in a statement
it was pleased with the decision, and maintained that "the law
does not allow one company to own the word 'thanks.'"
The fourth-largest U.S. bank by assets sued AT&T on June 9,
one week after the Dallas-based phone company launched "AT&T
thanks" in a dispute that threatened to damage a co-branding
relationship dating to 1998.
Citigroup said AT&T went too far, having known it would
object after the New York-based bank had since 2004 extensively
used "thankyou" on its own customer loyalty and reward programs.
According to court papers, Citigroup's "thankyou" programs
have about 15 million members in the United States, and 1.7
million customers there have AT&T co-branded credit cards.
But in her 30-page decision, Forrest said the companies are
targeting different markets, finance and telecommunications, and
use different logos, typefaces and colors in their marketing.
She said this counteracts the slogans' "obvious
similarities, at least when considered in the abstract: 'AT&T
THANKS' and 'THANK YOU' share five central letters, are
partially pronounced similarly, and both convey a message of
gratitude."
Forrest also found no evidence of consumer confusion, and
said Citigroup's evidence of what it called "many negative
comments" about the "AT&T thanks" program show that consumers in
fact could distinguish it from the bank's program.
The judge has not ruled on whether AT&T actually infringed
Citigroup's trademark.
The case is Citigroup Inc v. AT&T Inc et al, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 16-04333.
