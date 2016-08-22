UPDATE 2-Citigroup, AT&T end litigation over 'thanks'

(Adds AT&T statement, paragraph 7)
By Jonathan Stempel and Andrew Chung
NEW YORK Aug 22 Citigroup Inc and AT&T
Inc have ended a court battle over whether the "AT&T
thanks" customer loyalty program infringed Citigroup's trademark
in the phrase "thankyou."
According to a Monday filing with a Manhattan federal court,
the companies have dropped claims against each other with
prejudice, meaning they cannot be brought again.
Citigroup sued AT&T in June, calling "AT&T thanks" too
similar to the "thankyou" that the New York-based bank had used
since 2004 on its own customer programs.
AT&T countered that Citigroup has no monopoly over the word
"thanks" and sought a court order to that effect.
The resolution may help preserve a relationship between
Citigroup and AT&T dating to 1998 that includes 1.7 million U.S.
customers with co-branded credit cards.
"We have decided not to pursue this matter any further and
look forward to continuing to work with AT&T," Citigroup
spokeswoman Jennifer Bombardier said in a statement.
AT&T spokesman Fletcher Cook said: "We consider the matter
closed."
The case was dropped 11 days after U.S. District Judge
Katherine Forrest in Manhattan rejected Citigroup's request for
a preliminary injunction against "AT&T thanks."
She said Citigroup did not show that "AT&T thanks" would
necessarily confuse customers or cause it irreparable harm,
though "AT&T thanks" and "thankyou" share some letters and
pronunciation, and both "convey a message of gratitude."
The case is Citigroup Inc v. AT&T Inc et al, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 16-04333.
