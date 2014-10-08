UPDATE 3-AT&T to pay $105 mln to settle charges it "crammed" phone bills

(Adds quotes, data from press conference)
By Diane Bartz and Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON Oct 8 AT&T Inc will pay $105
million to settle allegations that it put unauthorized charges
on customers' cell phone bills, a practice known as cramming,
federal regulators said on Wednesday.
The settlement comes after years of complaints from cell
phone owners about being charged for services like daily
horoscopes or trivia that they never requested. It was
negotiated by the Federal Trade Commission, the Federal
Communications Commission and all state attorneys general.
AT&T will pay $80 million to refund customers while $20
million is earmarked for penalties and fees to all 50 U.S.
states and Washington, said the FTC. The FCC also fined the
company $5 million.
The FTC alleged that for companies whose billing was handled
by AT&T, as many as 40 percent of subscribers complained about
the charges.
"What's shocking to me, as I thought about this particular
settlement, is that we're talking about reputable companies like
AT&T and others. This isn't, you know, Phil's Phone Shack that's
doing this," said Maryland Attorney General Doug Gansler.
Prodded by state attorneys general, AT&T, T-Mobile US
, Verizon and Sprint agreed in November to
stop billing customers for such third-party services.
FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler estimated that 20 million consumers
a year are crammed, and said other wireless providers were under
scrutiny. "Stay tuned," said Wheeler, hinting of potential
actions against other carriers.
AT&T said it had "rigorous protections" against unauthorized
billing but it eventually scrapped what it called premium short
messaging services, or PSMS.
"We reached a broad settlement to resolve claims that some
of our wireless customers were billed for charges from
third-parties that the customers did not authorize. This
settlement gives our customers who believe they were wrongfully
billed for PSMS the ability to get a refund," an AT&T spokesman
said in an emailed statement.
FTC Chairwoman Edith Ramirez said consumers were often hit
with $9.99 charges lumped together into "AT&T monthly
subscriptions" on their bills.
When customers protested, Ramirez said, "Instead of acting
to stop the charges, AT&T continued to make hundreds of millions
of dollars from the practice by taking at least 35 percent of
every charge and refused to provide refunds to many consumers."
The FTC has also moved against the smaller companies which
originate the charges.
The FCC and the Justice Department are reviewing AT&T's
proposal to buy DirecTV for $48.5 billion.
In July, the FTC filed a complaint against T-Mobile USA,
accusing the wireless provider of cramming. The commission asked
the court to order T-Mobile US, the fourth-largest U.S. mobile
phone provider by number of customers, to stop mobile cramming,
provide refunds and give up revenues from the practice.
The FCC is also investigating T-Mobile US for cramming.
AT&T shares were up 0.3 percent in afternoon trade.
(Editing by Ros Krasny, Susan Heavey, David Gregorio and
Bernard Orr)