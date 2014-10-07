AT&T says some customers being informed of data breach in August

Oct 6 AT&T Inc informed about 1,600
customers that an employee gained unauthorized access to their
personal data in August, a person familiar with the matter told
Reuters, the latest in a flurry of data breaches in recent
months.
According to a letter posted on the website of the Attorney
General of Vermont on Oct. 1, the company said the person may
have obtained Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers
and AT&T services customers subscribed to. (bit.ly/1s3mbnL)
Federal authorities have been notified regarding the
incident, and the employee has since been fired, the carrier
said.
"Unfortunately, we recently learned that one of our
employees did not follow our strict privacy rules and
inappropriately obtained some customer information. This
individual no longer works at AT&T and we are directly
contacting the limited number of affected customers," an AT&T
spokesman said.
The news follows breaches that include a massive cyberattack
at JPMorgan Chase & Co, a theft involving Apple Inc's
iCloud and an alleged international computer hacking
ring charged with stealing more than $100 million worth of
software and data - some of it used to train military pilots and
some related to Microsoft Corp's Xbox.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover and Narottam Medhora in Bangalore;
Editing by Ken Wills)