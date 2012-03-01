AT&T standardizes data throttling practices

NEW YORK, March 1 AT&T Inc has
standardized rules for subscribers with unlimited data service
plans after a public outcry about its practice of slowing down
speeds for its heaviest users, but the change also drew sharp
criticism.
The No. 2 U.S. mobile service provider said on Thursday that
instead of varying its speed throttling practices from location
to location, it will now slow down services for all
unlimited-use customers who have used a specific amount of data.
The company said it needs to manage data use to avoid
network congestion that would lead to degraded services for all
customers, as it struggles to cope with massive growth in demand
for services such as Web surfing and video streaming.
But many customers are pushing for the operator to end the
practice of slowing speeds entirely. Change.org, a website that
hosts online campaigns, said on Thursday that 11,000 customers
signed a petition one AT&T customer had started against
throttling.
But instead of ending the practice, AT&T said it would make
it more widespread by automatically slowing down speeds for all
its heaviest users. "Now they have a level of predictability
they didn't have before," said Mark Siegel.
However, Jane Foody, the customer who started the Change.org
petition, balked at the decision.
"Who is AT&T trying to fool?" Foody said in an emailed
statement. "An unlimited plan is an unlimited plan - not a 3
gigabyte plan. I paid for unlimited data, and no amount of
AT&T's corporate-speak will get me and the 11,000 people who've
joined my Change.org petition to back down until we get what
we've paid for."
AT&T has said that it needs a lot more network capacity to
cope with increasing data demand. This was its main argument for
its failed bid to buy smaller rival T-Mobile USA last year.
Since that deal failed due to regulatory opposition, it has said
it is left with no choice but to closely manage data use.
Long-time telecom industry analyst Jeff Kagan said the
operator's throttling strategy could backfire and "hurt AT&T
badly" if it drives customers away to a rival service.
"I understand AT&T's problem," said Kagan. "That's not an
excuse to treat your valued customers like criminals."
AUTOMATIC THROTTLING
For new customers, AT&T has eliminated monthly plans
offering unlimited data use as far back as 2010. Instead it
sells new users limited data buckets for a set monthly fee.
But with 44 percent its smartphone customers, or 17 million
people, still on unlimited-use plans, the operator said it needs
to manage their usage.
It complained in a blog on Thursday that the top 5 percent
of its unlimited data subscribers used an average of over 50
percent more data than the top 5 percent of customers on its
limited use plans in January.
Before the change announced on Thursday, AT&T was slowing
service speeds for the top 5 percent of customers depending on
usage trends in the customer's neighborhood.
This meant that some customers were having their data speeds
reduced even if they were using less data than customers on
tiered plans while others could use a lot more data.
Under the new rules, unlimited customers using AT&T's
fastest network, based on a technology known as Long Term
Evolution LTE, will all see their data speeds fall if they've
used 5 gigabytes or more before the end month.
Customers whose devices are connected to AT&T's slower
network and have used 3 gigabytes or more of data in a month
will start to see reduced speeds for the rest of the period.
AT&T's biggest rival, Verizon Wireless, also slows down
service speeds for its top 5 percent of data users, but only in
areas where the network is crowded. And unlike AT&T, once its
customers leave the congested area their speeds return to
normal, Verizon said.
"Where you'd likely see a very different experience is with
streaming video," he said.