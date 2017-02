New Issue-AT&T sells $5 bln debt in three parts

Aug 15 AT&T Inc ( T.N ) on Monday sold $5 billion of senior unsecured notes in three parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Barclays and JPMorgan were the joint active bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: AT&T INC TRANCHE 1 AMT $1.5 BLN COUPON 2.40 PCT MATURITY 8/15/2016 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.673 FIRST PAY 2/15/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 2.47 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/18/2011 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 148 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $1.5 BLN COUPON 3.875 PCT MATURITY 8/15/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.705 FIRST PAY 2/15/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 3.911 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/18/2011 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 160 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS TRANCHE 3 AMT $2 BLN COUPON 5.55 PCT MATURITY 8/15/2041 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.336 FIRST PAY 2/15/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 5.596 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/18/2011 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 185 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS