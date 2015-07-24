U.S. FCC gives AT&T final clearance to buy DirecTV

WASHINGTON, July 24 AT&T received the
final blessing from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission
on Friday to buy DirecTV for $48.5 billion, combining
the country's No. 2 wireless carrier with the largest
satellite-TV provider.
After more than a year of review, the FCC finalized its vote
to approve the merger with conditions. The Justice Department
gave the deal its seal of approval on Tuesday, finding no
significant risks to competition.
"The Commission's decision is based on a careful, thorough
review of the record, which includes extensive economic analysis
and documentary data from the applicants, as well as comments
from interested parties," the FCC said in a statement. "Based on
this review, the Commission has determined that granting the
application, subject to certain conditions, is in the public
interest."
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Sandra Maler)