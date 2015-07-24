UPDATE 2-AT&T, DirecTV complete merger to form biggest pay-TV company

(Recasts with merger closing, AT&T CEO statement, share price,
market context)
By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, July 24 The No. 2 U.S. wireless
carrier AT&T Inc and the biggest satellite-TV provider
DirecTV became the country's largest pay-TV company on
Friday, completing their $48.5 billion merger after receiving
final regulatory approval.
The newly expanded AT&T leapfrogs the biggest U.S. cable
company Comcast Corp. The company said it will serve
more than 26 million U.S. customers and more than 19 million in
Latin America, making it the world's biggest pay-TV company.
After more than a year of review, the Federal Communications
Commission finalized its vote to approve the deal with
conditions, imposed for four years and enforced by an internal
and an external compliance officers.
The requirements from the FCC, which ensures that deals are
in the public interest, include protections for rival video and
pledges to expand high-speed Internet services to schools,
low-income Americans and other customers.
The Justice Department gave its nod to the merger on
Tuesday, saying that its antitrust review found no significant
risks to competition.
"The conditions imposed by the Commission address potential
harms presented by the combination," the FCC said in a
statement. "The conditions also ensure that the benefits of the
merger will be realized."
With the merger, DirecTV gets the broadband product it
previously lacked, and AT&T gets new avenues of growth beyond
the maturing wireless service.
AT&T shares were up 1.1 percent at $34.29 and DirecTV shares
were up 1.5 percent at $93.55 at the market close.
"We'll now be able to meet consumers' future entertainment
preferences, whether they want traditional TV service with
premier programming, their favorite content on a mobile device,
or video streamed over the Internet to any screen," AT&T
Chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson said in a statement.
As the U.S. wireless market reaches saturation, AT&T hopes
to tap into DirecTV's business and has been expanding its
footprint in Mexico after buying the third and fourth largest
wireless carriers in that country recently.
When the deal was first announced, analysts questioned the
move. DirecTV's satellite TV business was hit by stagnation
affecting the broad pay-TV market as viewers increasingly shift
to watching videos on mobile devices.
Since then, they have warmed to the idea that AT&T could
benefit from DirecTV's robust cash flow and customer base of
20.4 million. The company has said it expects annual cost
savings from the deal of at least $2.5 billion by the third
year.
The success of the deal in passing regulatory muster is in
sharp contrast to rival telecom mega-merger of Comcast and Time
Warner Cable Inc, which was rejected in April largely
over the combined companies' reach into the broadband market.
Video companies Netflix Inc and Dish Network Corp
, traffic company Cogent Communications Holdings Inc
and others had fought for the FCC to reject the $45
billion Comcast merger, but took a more lenient tack with AT&T.
The companies pushed for limitations to AT&T's power to slow
down or charge fees for the web traffic traveling through its
networks, as well as protections for competing video services.
The issues are addressed by the FCC's conditions with
requirements for AT&T to count its own affiliated video services
toward any data caps on fixed broadband connections and to share
with the FCC all traffic exchange agreements it strikes with
content and web transit companies.
AT&T also pledged to the FCC's to build out high-speed
Internet connections to 12.5 million customer locations and to
sell affordable broadband access to low-income Americans without
bundling it with TV services.
And in a first for the FCC, the agency will require AT&T to
establish an internal and an independent external compliance
officers to ensure AT&T abides by the conditions.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Additional reporting by Malathi
Nayak in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler and David Gregorio)