UPDATE 1-U.S. FCC says it has 'serious concerns' about AT&T Direct TV mobile video service

By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON Nov 10 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission told AT&T Inc it has "serious
concerns" about whether rivals will be able to compete with its
DirecTV Now online video service that will cost $35 a month and
demanded answers by Nov. 21.
The FCC wireless telecommunications bureau told AT&T in a
letter reviewed Thursday by Reuters that AT&T's DirecTV service
and its zero-rated app "may obstruct competition and harm
consumers" because it could be too expensive for rivals not
affiliated with AT&T to sponsor data programs to compete. The
offerings may violate the FCC's 2015 net neutrality rules, the
government said.
The online video service will cost $35 per month, including
mobile streaming costs, and target viewers who shun
pay-television subscriptions, AT&T Chief Executive Randall
Stephenson said last month.
The wireless company's streaming video service, which
launches late next month, will have more than 100 channels.
Last month, AT&T announced plans to acquire Time Warner Inc
for $85.4 billion and some public interest groups are concerned
that the combined company could put rival content providers at a
disadvantage.
The Time Warner deal gives AT&T control of cable TV channels
HBO and CNN, film studio Warner Bros and other coveted media
assets. Time Warner content will be incorporated into the
upcoming video service, Stephenson said.
Bob Quinn, AT&T's senior executive vice president, said in a
statement the service of allowing mobile users to watch video
without incurring data charges are "incredibly popular services
that we hope regulators won't take away from the millions of
people who enjoy them today."
He said the program makes it easier for consumers to drop
cable - and said it will treat rivals equally. "We welcome any
video provider that wishes to sponsor its content in the same
'data free' way for AT&T Mobility customers and we'll do so on
equal terms at our lowest wholesale rates," Quinn said.
The FCC letter from wireless telecommunication bureau chief
Jon Wilkins said rival providers would face potential higher
costs that DirecTV would not - including "overage fees and or
reduced transmission fees" if subscribers exceeded allowances
under their plan.
AT&T is betting big on mobile video to tap new revenue as
the U.S. wireless market stagnates. AT&T acquired DirecTV for
$48.5 billion in 2015, making it the largest U.S. pay-TV
operator with 25.3 million video subscribers.
