DirecTV mobile streaming services in line with regulations, AT&T tells FCC

NEW YORK Nov 21 AT&T Inc's DirecTV mobile video services that do not have data charges for video streaming do not violate net neutrality rules, the telecommunications company told the U.S. Federal Communications Commission in a letter on Monday.

Earlier this month, the FCC told AT&T it had "serious concerns" about whether rivals will be able to compete with its upcoming DirecTV Now online video service that will cost $35 a month and demanded a response by Nov. 21. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Chris Reese)