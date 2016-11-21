DirecTV mobile streaming services in line with regulations, AT&T tells FCC

NEW YORK Nov 21 AT&T Inc's DirecTV mobile
video services that do not have data charges for video streaming
do not violate net neutrality rules, the telecommunications
company told the U.S. Federal Communications Commission in a
letter on Monday.
Earlier this month, the FCC told AT&T it had "serious
concerns" about whether rivals will be able to compete with its
upcoming DirecTV Now online video service that will cost $35 a
month and demanded a response by Nov. 21.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Chris Reese)