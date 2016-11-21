UPDATE 1-DirecTV mobile streaming services in line with regulations, AT&T tells FCC

(Adds details from letter and background)
By Malathi Nayak
NEW YORK Nov 21 AT&T Inc's DirecTV mobile
video services that do not carry data charges for video
streaming do not violate net neutrality rules, as any other
online video provider can pay the wireless company to offer
similar services on equal terms, the telecommunications company
told the U.S. Federal Communications Commission in a letter on
Monday.
Earlier this month, the FCC told AT&T it had "serious
concerns" about whether rivals will be able to compete with its
upcoming DirecTV Now online video service that will cost $35 a
month, including mobile streaming, and demanded a response by
Nov. 21.
Wireless customers are increasingly use data-guzzling apps,
including mobile games and video services. As customers often
see data overage charges, wireless companies have been
experimenting with sponsored data programs that let customers
consume data for free on certain applications such as video
streaming apps.
The FCC's 2015 neutrality, or open internet, rules require
internet service providers to treat all data equally and bar
them from obstructing or slowing down consumer access to Web
content. The FCC told AT&T in a letter on Nov. 10 that its
DirecTV streaming service "may obstruct competition and harm
consumers" because it could be too expensive for rivals not
affiliated with AT&T to sponsor data programs to compete.
In a letter to the FCC, Bob Quinn, AT&T's senior executive
vice president, said that through its sponsored data program any
unaffiliated content provider can pay AT&T to offer video
services with free mobile streaming on the same terms and
conditions.
AT&T lets any content provider "specify how much data they
want to sponsor" and charges them "the same low per gigabyte
rate regardless whether they are big or small or how much data
they purchase," Quinn said.
The FCC's argument that AT&T does not incur costs in using
its network to offer free data for video services, is "flatly
incorrect," Quinn said.
Sponsored data services lead to a spike in video traffic
stressing its mobile network, according to Quinn. As a result,
AT&T has to make "capital-intensive investments, which will add
to the billions (it) has already spent to keep up with
skyrocketing mobile video usage," Quinn said.
AT&T is betting big on mobile video to tap new revenue as
the U.S. wireless market stagnates. It acquired DirecTV for
$48.5 billion in 2015, making it the largest U.S. pay-TV
operator with 25.3 million video subscribers.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Chris Reese and
Jonathan Oatis)