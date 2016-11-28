AT&T unveils DirecTV Now streaming service ahead of Nov 30 launch

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Nov 28 AT&T Inc, the largest U.S. TV provider, took the wraps off its new DirecTV Now streaming service on Monday, making a foray into the new and crowded online video service market and hoping to win subscribers who shun pay-television subscriptions.
The company said it will offer three new streaming services - DirecTV Now, Freeview and Fullscreen starting Nov 30. DirecTV Now pricing bundles will range from over 60 channels for $35 per month to over 120 channels for $70 a month in introductory offer, AT&T said. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; editing by Diane Craft)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.