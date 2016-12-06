DirecTV Now streaming television exceeding expectations -AT&T CEO

NEW YORK Dec 6 AT&T Inc's new streaming television service DirectTV Now has so far exceeded expectations, AT&T's CEO Randall Stephenson told investors on Tuesday.

"This thing is doing very, very well," Stephenson said, without providing any subscriber numbers but said the service achieved its subscriber forecast for December on launch day, Nov. 30.

DirecTV Now, which streams live television content to internet-connected devices, was launched to help drive sales in a saturated cell phone market.

