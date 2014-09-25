DirecTV shareholders overwhelmingly approve AT&T acquisition

WASHINGTON, Sept 25 DirecTV's shareholders overwhelmingly approved the company's acquisition by AT&T Inc, DirecTV said on Thursday.

The $45 billion deal, currently under review by U.S. and international regulators, was approved by 99 percent of votes cast, the company said in a statement.

The votes cast represent 77 percent of shares outstanding.

If the deal is approved by regulators, the company expects it to close in the first half of 2015.

The takeover by AT&T hinges on the completion of a deal with the National Football League for rights to the popular Sunday Ticket package, which gives subscribers access to live Sunday games on multimedia platforms, including iPads and game consoles.