Former AT&T partners petition FCC to block DirecTV bid

* China Commercial Credit Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2plYM6w) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 More than ninety former business partners of AT&T Inc are demanding the Federal Communications Commision block the wireless carrier's $48.5 billion bid for DirecTV, saying the company engaged in anti-competitive behavior and violated fiduciary duty.
In a filing with the FCC, the partners operating under the Minority Cellular Partners Coalition, accuse AT&T of squelching competition and knowingly harming its business partners.
AT&T did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Marina Lopes, Editing by Franklin Paul)
NEW YORK, April 26 Commission-free trading startup Robinhood has raised $110 million in a round led by Russian billionaire Yuri Milner's investment group DST Global, valuing the company at $1.3 billion.
* MPLX LP - BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER HAS DECLARED A CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.54 PER COMMON UNIT FOR Q1 OF 2017