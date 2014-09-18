版本:
Former AT&T partners petition FCC to block DirecTV bid

WASHINGTON, Sept 18 More than ninety former business partners of AT&T Inc are demanding the Federal Communications Commision block the wireless carrier's $48.5 billion bid for DirecTV, saying the company engaged in anti-competitive behavior and violated fiduciary duty.

In a filing with the FCC, the partners operating under the Minority Cellular Partners Coalition, accuse AT&T of squelching competition and knowingly harming its business partners.

AT&T did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Marina Lopes, Editing by Franklin Paul)
