AT&T sees 20 pct cut in U-verse content costs after DirecTV merger

Nikkei nears one-month highs as yen slips
TOKYO, April 26 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to near one-month highs on Wednesday, buoyed by a weaker yen and record high for the Nasdaq Composite.
NEW YORK, June 3 AT&T said on Tuesday it expects to cut programming costs for its U-verse television product by more than 20 percent with its $48.5 billion purchase of satellite television provider DirecTV - savings that will be the biggest portion of the deal's cost benefits.
The acquisition will also enable AT&T, the country's No. 2 wireless carrier, to offer a pay TV and wireless bundle to an additional 45 million U.S. customers, the company said in a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The filing adds details to a bid that has boggled some analysts who see little benefit to the mobile carrier.
Pay TV operators have complained about rising programming costs, which take up a major chunk of operators' video revenue and hurt their margins.
AT&T expects to save roughly $650 million annually in the two years after the deal closes, and $1.6 billion annually in year three and after. The savings will give AT&T more leverage to negotiate content costs, the company said last month. (Reporting By Marina Lopes; Additional reporting by Liana Baker; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
WASHINGTON, April 25 U.S. President Donald Trump is proposing to slash the corporate income tax rate and offer multinational businesses a steep tax break on overseas profits brought into the United States, officials said late on Tuesday.
SYDNEY, April 26 London copper held near its highest in a week on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar lost ground against the euro in the wake of the French election, making commodities more affordable for buyers paying with other currencies. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper edged up by 0.2 percent to $5,717 a tonne by 0128 GMT, adding to a 0.9 percent gain from the previous session. LME copper prices on Tuesday hit a one week top at $5,722 a tonne,