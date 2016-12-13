AT&T's DirecTV Now hopes to lure millennials with Taylor Swift content

NEW YORK Dec 13 AT&T Inc on Tuesday
launched exclusive content from pop star Taylor Swift, part of
an effort to distinguish its new DirecTV Now streaming
television service in a crowded online entertainment market.
DirecTV Now started on Nov. 30. Because competitors,
including Dish Network Corp's Sling TV, offer some of
the same channels, exclusive content is an increasingly
important means of attracting and keeping subscribers.
AT&T announced its multi-year partnership with Swift in
October. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Taylor Swift Now has music and behind-the-scenes video and
other content from the 10-time Grammy winner, who has 82 million
followers on Twitter. It is available to subscribers of DirectTV
Now, as well as DirecTV and U-Verse, the Dallas-based company
said.
AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson told investors at a UBS
conference in New York last week that DirecTV Now's subscription
rate is exceeding expectations, without providing specific
targets or numbers.
AT&T acquired DirecTV for $48.5 billion last year, making it
the largest U.S. pay-TV operator, with 25.3 million video
subscribers, in a push to diversify into the media and
entertainment business.
It also plans to buy Time Warner Inc for $85.4
billion to gain control of premium content from networks such as
HBO. The wireless company is working on gaining regulatory
approval for its Time Warner deal.
