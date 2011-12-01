Berlin's fears over T-Mobile's US disposal grow-FT

LONDON Dec 1 The German government, Deutsche
Telekom AG's biggest shareholder, is growing
increasingly worried the company's disposal of its T-Mobile USA
subsidiary may run aground over antitrust concerns, the
Financial Times reported on Thursday.
In its online edition, the newspaper cited government
officials as saying Berlin was all but resigned to the deal
with U.S. telecommunications group AT&T Inc falling
through or to Deutsche Telekom attempting to reconfigure it.
Officials declined to comment on alternative options, but
said Deutsche Telekom had not been provided with an early and
comprehensive picture of the regulatory risks surrounding the
sale of T-Mobile USA, the fourth largest U.S. cellphone
company, to AT&T, the number two player, according to the
article.
The German government, which has a 32 percent stake in
Deutsche Telekom, declined to comment on the FT report.
People familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday
that AT&T Inc and T-Mobile USA's parent company Deutsche
Telekom were still battling to save their $39 billion merger
and were not in talks about a network-sharing alternative.
AT&T is still holding discussions with more than one party
over the possible sale of a multibillion portfolio of assets
and has been talking in recent weeks to potential buyers such
as Leap Wireless International Inc , MetroPCs
Communications Inc and Carlos Slim's TracFone about the
disposal of assets in potentially concentrated markets, the FT
reported.
The newspaper cited people familiar with the parties'
thinking as saying that, while talks over potential remedies
will continue, the case is likely to be decided in court in
February.
Regulators oppose the merger of T-Mobile with AT&T because
they think it will damage competition.
A Federal Communications Commission staff report released
on Tuesday took issue with many of AT&T's touted benefits and
said the companies failed to prove the transaction was in the
public interest.