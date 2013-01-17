AT&T warns of massive Q4 charges

NEW YORK Jan 17 AT&T Inc warned on
Thursday that it will take a fourth quarter charge of about $10
billion related to its pension plan and also said results would
be hurt by higher than expected smartphone costs and damage due
to Superstorm Sandy.
The telephone company said the pension charge related to an
actuarial loss of about $12 billion, which was partially offset
by an asset gain of about $1.9 billion.
But despite the gain, it said it lowered its expected
long-term rate of return due to the continued uncertainty in the
securities markets and the U.S. economy in 2013. It said the
pension loss will not affect its operating results or margins.