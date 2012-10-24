AT&T revenue falls slightly, misses Wall Street view

BRIEF-TESCO Corporation reports Q4 revenue $35.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Oct 24 AT&T Inc posted third-quarter revenue below Wall Street expectations on Wednesday, but its earnings increased from a year earlier.
AT&T reported earnings of $3.64 billion, or 63 cents per share, compared with $3.62 billion, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $31.46 billion from $31.48 billion and missed the analysts' average estimate of $31.59 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Q4 revenue $177.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $173.7 million
* Palisades enters into amended and restated binding agreement with Intermont Exploration, LLC and 1027344 B.C. Ltd.