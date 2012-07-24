AT&T posts higher quarterly earnings

BRIEF-Goldgroup Mining announces increased gold production in 2016
* Announces increased gold production in 2016 with plans for continued expansion in 2017 for Cerro Prieto Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 24 AT&T Inc posted an increase in quarterly profit and revenue on Tuesday as its wireless subscriber growth was better than expected.
AT&T, the No. 2 U.S. mobile provider, added 320,000 contract customers in the quarter compared with the average expectation for about 233,000 from six analysts contacted by Reuters.
AT&T posted a second-quarter profit of $3.90 billion, or 66 cents per share, compared with $3.59 billion, or 60 cents per share, in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue rose to $31.6 billion from $31.5 billion but fell a little short of analyst expectations for $31.7 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
During the quarter AT&T sold 53 percent of its telephone directory business to Cerberus for $750 million in cash.
* Announces increased gold production in 2016 with plans for continued expansion in 2017 for Cerro Prieto Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
March 2 Spotify said on Thursday it has reached 50 million paid subscribers, growing 25 percent in less than six months and extending the Swedish music streaming service's lead over its closest rival, Apple Music.