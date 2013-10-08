AT&T CEO sees "huge opportunity" in Europe

BRUSSELS Oct 8 AT&T Inc Chief Executive
Randall Stephenson said on Tuesday that he sees a "huge
opportunity for somebody" in Europe to invest in mobile
broadband and reap the big profits already being generated from
such services in the United States.
Speaking at an industry conference held by ETNO, the
European telecoms lobby, Stephenson also counseled Europe to get
its mobile spectrum policy right so as to spur much needed
network investments.
"I continue to be fascinated and impressed by how slow
mobile broadband is moving in Europe. So I think of this as a
huge opportunity for somebody," said Stephenson.
AT&T has been looking at opportunities to expand into Europe
since the beginning of the year, and has considered options
including pan-European player Vodafone and Britain's
largest mobile carrier EE , according to
sector bankers.