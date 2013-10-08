UPDATE 1-AT&T CEO sees "huge opportunity" in Europe

BRUSSELS Oct 8 AT&T Inc Chief Executive
Randall Stephenson on Tuesday said that he sees a "huge
opportunity for somebody" in Europe to invest in mobile
broadband and reap the big profits already being generated from
such services in the United States.
Stephenson, who has been exploring opportunities for AT&T to
expand into Europe, said Europe has the potential to be
"incredibly exciting" during his appearance at an industry
conference held by ETNO, the European telecommunications lobby.
However, the executive said that Europe needs to make big
changes to its mobile spectrum policy in order to spur much
needed investments in networks there.
"I continue to be fascinated and impressed by how slow
mobile broadband is moving in Europe. So I think of this as a
huge opportunity for somebody," said Stephenson.
AT&T has been eyeing Europe since the beginning of the year,
and has considered options including pan-European player
Vodafone and Britain's largest mobile carrier EE, a
joint venture of Orange and Deutsche Telekom
, according to sector bankers.
But Stephenson told the audience of lobbyists, regulators
and investors that Europe need to overhaul its regulatory
policies on spectrum in order to realize its potential.
For example he said, it would be easier for telecom
operators in Europe to invest in their networks if they were
able to buy long-term spectrum licenses and if spectrum policies
were similar across the region's different countries.
"I know most of the CEOs here and they are pretty smart
people who like to earn money for their shareholders. So if the
investment case were there they would be doing more," Stephenson
said. "There will need to be a regulatory re-think."
Europe's 28 member states still sell mobile licenses country
by country and there is little standardization on the bands
used, complicating the process of rolling out networks and
preventing cross-border usage. Smartphones often need different
chipsets to be able to work in different European markets, for
example. In contrast, the operators in the US buy national
licenses to serve a massive market of nearly 315 million people.