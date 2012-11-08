AT&T extends FaceTime to tiered plans for high-speed customers

NEW YORK Nov 8 AT&T Inc said on Thursday
that it will expand availability of Apple Inc's
FaceTime video application to all customers of its usage-based
high-speed data services after its limit of the service to
certain customers sparked a controversy.
Advocacy groups complained in September when AT&T made
FaceTime available on its cellular service only to customers on
its data share plans, which allow families or individuals to
share a single data allowance with multiple devices.
The FaceTime video-conferencing application started to work
on cellular networks in September after Apple made available its
latest operating system, iOS 6. Before iOS 6, the service was
only usable over Wi-Fi short-range wireless connections, which
are often free to use but have a limited coverage range.
AT&T, the No. 2 U.S. mobile provider, said it has now
decided to expand the service over the next six to eight weeks
to all tiered-data customers, who pay for a set amount of data
every month, as long as their device supports Long Term
Evolution (LTE), its fastest data service.
However, FaceTime will still be blocked for customers on
AT&T's unlimited data plan, which includes unlimited data usage
for a flat monthly fee. AT&T has been working on phasing out
these plans.
Jim Cicconi, its senior executive vice president for
external and legislative affairs, said in a blog post on
Thursday that AT&T had originally made the decision to limit the
service out of caution because it was worried heavy use of
FaceTime could overload its network.
"To do otherwise might have risked an adverse impact on the
services our customers expect - voice quality in particular - if
usage of FaceTime exceeded expectations," Cicconi said.
Cicconi did not say why the company had changed its policy.
Congresswoman Anna Eshoo described the decision as "a
victory for consumers and for those who know a free and open
Internet is vital to sustaining our rapidly expanding mobile
technology market."
Advocacy groups Free Press, Public Knowledge and the New
America Foundation's Open Technology Institute warned AT&T
notice on Sept 18 that they planned to file a formal complaint
with the Federal Communications Commission unless the company
changed its FaceTime policy.
Public Knowledge said that the group would still pursue
legal action against AT&T if it doesn't make FaceTime available
to all of its customers quickly.
AT&T also said it began rolling out new billing plans
designed to allow deaf and hard-of-hearing customers to make use
of FaceTime.