U.S. FCC plans $100 mln fine for AT&T over 'throttling' disclosures

WASHINGTON, June 17 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission on Wednesday proposed a $100 million
fine against AT&T Inc, accusing the second-largest U.S.
wireless carrier of misleading unlimited-data customers about
possible slowdowns in download speeds.
In announcing the decision, which AT&T says it will
"vigorously dispute," the FCC said the carrier offered what it
called unlimited data plans without sufficiently informing its
customers that their Internet speeds could be slower than normal
in some cases, a practice known as "throttling."
"The FCC will not stand idly by while consumers are deceived
by misleading marketing materials and insufficient disclosure,"
FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler said in a statement.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Emily Stephenson)