AT&T to pay $7.75 mln for allowing sham directory assistance calls

WASHINGTON Aug 8 AT&T will pay $7.75
million after a federal investigation found it allowed
unauthorized third-party charges on its customers' telephone
bills, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Monday.
The company allowed "scammers to charge customers
approximately $9 per month for a sham directory assistance
service," the FCC said Monday. The fraud was uncovered by the
U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration while investigating two
Ohio companies for drug-related crimes and money laundering, the
FCC said. The settlement includes $6.8 million in refunds and a
$950,000 federal fine. AT&T did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)