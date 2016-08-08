UPDATE 1-AT&T to pay $7.75 mln for allowing sham directory-assistance calls

(Adds AT&T, FCC comment, details)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON Aug 8 AT&T Inc will pay $7.75
million in refunds and fines after federal investigators found
it allowed unauthorized third-party charges related to phony
directory-assistance service on its customers' telephone bills,
U.S. regulators said on Monday.
The fraud was uncovered by the U.S. Drug Enforcement
Administration while investigating two Ohio companies for
drug-related crimes and money laundering, the Federal
Communications Commission said.
AT&T, the Dallas-based telecommunications giant, allowed
"scammers to charge customers approximately $9 per month for a
sham directory assistance service," the FCC said. AT&T received
a fee from the companies for each charge AT&T placed on its
customers' bills, the FCC added.
The settlement includes $6.8 million in refunds and a
$950,000 federal fine, the FCC said.
AT&T signed a consent decree with the FCC and agreed to
cease billing for nearly all third-party products and services
on landline bills and adopt procedures to obtain express consent
from customers prior to allowing third-party charges. The
company also agreed to revise its billing practices to ensure
third-party charges are conspicuously identified on bills.
AT&T said in a statement it has "implemented strict
requirements on third parties submitting charges for AT&T bills
to ensure that all charges are authorized by our customers;
indeed, those requirements go beyond the requirements of FCC
rules and impose safeguards that the FCC proposed but never
adopted."
The FCC said two Cleveland-area companies, Discount
Directory Inc and Enhanced Telecommunications Services, were
billing thousands of consumers for a monthly directory
assistance service on their AT&T landline telephone bills. The
companies never provided any directory assistance service, the
FCC said.
"A phone bill should not be a tool for drug traffickers,
money launderers, and other unscrupulous third parties to fleece
American consumers," FCC Enforcement Bureau Chief Travis LeBlanc
said.
AT&T said it stopping billing for the two companies in June
2015. "Unbeknownst to us, two companies that engaged in a
sophisticated fraud scheme were apparently able to circumvent
those protections," AT&T said.
AT&T said it plans to send refund checks to consumers within
90 days.
In 2014, AT&T agreed to pay $105 million in fines and
refunds to current and former wireless customers for
unauthorized third-party subscriptions and premium text
messaging services as part of a settlement with the FCC, Federal
Trade Commission and state attorneys general.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Will Dunham)