FCC restarts clock on AT&T/T-Mobile deal review

* FCC restarts clock after pause started July 20
* AT&T shares fall 1.3 pct on NYSE
NEW YORK Aug 26 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission said it has restarted the clock on
its review of AT&T Inc's (T.N) proposed $39 billion purchase of
smaller rival T-Mobile USA.
The FCC, which had started examining the deal in late
April, had paused what is typically a 180-day review of the
deal on July 20 after AT&T said it would submit new arguments
to support its application.
The regulator said it restarted the process on Friday, day
83 of the review, after it received answers to questions it had
asked AT&T, the No. 2 U.S. mobile service.
AT&T says it need to buy the unit of Deutsche Telekom AG
(DTEGn.DE) because it needs additional spectrum to offer
high-speed wireless service. But the proposed deal has proven
controversial as rivals such as Sprint Nextel Corp (S.N) have
said the deal, which would vault AT&T to a leading position in
the U.S. market, would hurt competition here.
AT&T has said it expects the deal, announced in late March,
to be completed in roughly a year. In morning trade, AT&T
shares were off 1.3 percent to $28.67.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew; editing by Gerald E. McCormick)