公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 23日 星期六 06:22 BJT

AT&T to record $2.2 bln gain related to pension obligations

Jan 22 AT&T Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier, said it expected to record a gain of about $2.2 billion in the fourth quarter, due to an increase in the assumed discount rates used to measure pension and post retirement obligation.

The gain, however, will not impact operating results or margins as it was offset, in part, by adjustments related to asset returns. (1.usa.gov/23kfkIm)

(Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Siddharth Cavale)

