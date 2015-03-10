UPDATE 1-AT&T to take $130 mln charge related to voluntary retirement

(Adds details, background, shares)
March 10 AT&T Inc said it expected to take
a charge of about $130 million in the current quarter, related
to the voluntary retirement of nearly 3,000 employees by March
31.
The retirements were made under the terms of a special offer
allowing for lumpsum distributions and enhanced payments, the
telecom company said in a filing on Tuesday.
AT&T also said it expected costs related to the acquisition
of Mexican wireless company, Iusacell, to hurt its earnings in
the first quarter.
The U.S. company agreed in November to buy Iusacell,
Mexico's third-largest wireless operator, for $1.7 billion to
grab a slice of a market with lower cellular penetration than
the United States and faster potential growth.
AT&T also warned of pressure on its margins in the first
quarter ending March, saying it expected margins in both its
wireless and wireline businesses to be lower.
The sale of Connecticut wireline properties, the exiting of
some low-margin businesses and non-cash changes in benefit
expenses are expected to hurt margins in the wireline business,
AT&T said.
Margins in the wireless business are expected to come under
pressure partly due to the adoption of the Mobile Share Value
plans, it said.
AT&T forecast net addition of about 400,000 postpaid
customers in the current quarter. The company had net added
625,000 postpaid subscribers in the year-earlier quarter,
marking its strongest postpaid growth in the first quarter in
five years.
AT&T continues to expect its acquisition of satellite TV
company DirecTV to close in the first half of 2015. The
deal, valued at $48.5 million, is awaiting regulatory approval.
AT&T's shares closed at $32.78 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)