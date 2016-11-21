AT&T signs on Fox for DirectTV Now

Nov 21 AT&T has signed a deal with Fox
Networks Group to continue showing its networks across its
offerings including its online video service, DirectTV Now, the
two companies announced on Monday.
The signing of Fox leaves CBS Corp as the last major
holdout not to have its networks on DirectTV Now, which will
have a mix of live and on-demand broadcasts on over 100 channels
and will cost $35 per month. AT&T is holding a
launch event on Nov. 28 to provide more details about the
service.
Under the agreement 21st Century Fox's networks,
including its popular Fox New Channel, FX, Big Ten Network and
its regional sports networks, will be available to DirecTV
viewers, according to a statement by the company.
At a conference last month, AT&T Chief Executive Randall
Stephenson said he expected Fox to be part of the DirectTV Now
package.
Twenty-First Century Fox is a co-owner of Hulu, which is
planning to launch its own online video streaming service that
will include live programming early next year.
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Sandra Maler)