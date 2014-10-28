UPDATE 4-US sues AT&T over alleged 'data throttling' on phone plans

(Adds recent settlement in unrelated case, link to BREAKING
By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON Oct 28 The U.S. government sued AT&T
Inc on Tuesday, alleging the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier
sold consumers unlimited data plans but would reduce their
Internet speeds once they exceeded a certain amount of data.
The Federal Trade Commission said this throttling of
Internet feeds was deceptive and that in some cases data speeds
were slowed by nearly 90 percent.
FTC Chairwoman Edith Ramirez said that AT&T wanted to retain
longtime customers and so allowed them to buy unlimited data
plans, in some cases after new customers were no longer offered
unlimited plans. Then they unilaterally changed the terms, she
said.
"They stopped providing the service that customers
understood they had purchased when they entered into their
contract," she said. "Customers would be subject to an early
termination fee if they wanted to get out of their existing
contract."
AT&T called the allegations "baseless" and said the practice
was needed to manage network resources.
"We have been completely transparent with customers since
the very beginning," said Wayne Watts, AT&T's general counsel.
"This program has affected only about 3 percent of our
customers, and before any customer is affected, they are also
notified by text message."
More than 3.5 million customers with legacy unlimited data
plans had their Internet speeds slowed more than 25 million
times by AT&T's practice, which began in October 2011, the FTC
said.
AT&T says on its support website that people with certain
plans can experience data slowdowns once they exceed certain
limits. Customers with a 3G smartphone will experience slowdowns
after using 3 gigabytes of data in a month, while those with 4G
LTE smartphones can use 5 gigabytes before potential slowdowns.
Those who dislike the throttling can use Wi-Fi or switch to
a different plan, AT&T says on its website.
AT&T closed up 0.6 percent at $34.33 per share.
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler has
said that his agency was troubled that some carriers singled out
specific customers for throttling.
The FCC is reviewing wireless carriers' data management
practices after Verizon in July announced that the top 5
percent of high-speed data users on its older unlimited data
plans might experience slower speeds.
Verizon, the largest U.S. wireless provider, ultimately
scrapped the plan for the higher-speed 4G network, though the
policy is in effect for unlimited subscribers on the 3G network.
Sprint and T-Mobile US continue to offer
unlimited data plans.
Earlier this month AT&T said it would pay $105 million to
settle FTC allegations that it put unauthorized changes on
customers' mobile phone bills.
Separately, the Justice Department is currently reviewing
AT&T's proposed purchase of DirecTV.
The case in the U.S. District Court for the Northern
District of California is FTC v. AT&T Mobility, LLC.
