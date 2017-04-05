AT&T adds HBO to unlimited wireless plan for free

April 5 AT&T Inc said on Wednesday customers of its unlimited mobile data plan would get Time Warner Inc's HBO, home to hit shows such as "Game of Thrones" and "Veep", as part of the service at no additional cost.

The No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier, which is buying Time Warner for $85.4 billion to gain control of channels such as HBO and CNN, said the new service would be rolled out from April 6.

AT&T's "Unlimited Plus" plan includes unlimited mobile data and a monthly credit for its video services such as DirecTV and DirecTV Now.

The HBO offer would also allow customers, who are already paying for the cable channel through AT&T's video services plans, to now access premium HBO content for free.

AT&T lowered the price of its unlimited mobile data plan in February by $10 to $90 per month in response to rivals rolling out unlimited data offers, driving a price war among the top four U.S. wireless carriers. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)