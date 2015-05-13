UPDATE 2-AT&T to offer Hulu on website, app this year

(Adds details throughout)
By Malathi Nayak and Devika Krishna Kumar
May 13 AT&T Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless
company, said on Wednesday its users will be able to access the
Hulu streaming video service on its website and mobile app
starting later this year.
The service will be available to AT&T customers who
subscribe to Hulu. In addition to using the Hulu app, users will
be able to view Hulu content on AT&T's app and website alongside
the wireless company's existing library of videos such as those
from video maker Fullscreen.
Fullscreen, one of the biggest networks on YouTube, is
majority-owned by Otter Media, a joint venture between AT&T and
Peter Chernin's The Chernin Group that creates web-based video
content.
As part of efforts to deliver video over the Internet
outside of a TV subscription or "over the top," the company has
been partnering with content makers such as Hulu and Amazon
Prime Video to bring online video to users. The company
has been bundling video content with its Internet packages and
pay TV packages.
AT&T announced its plans a day after rival Verizon
Communications Inc, which plans to launch a mobile video
service this summer, said it would buy AOL Inc to access
its mobile video advertising technology.
AT&T is also considering bringing a Hulu app to TV, AT&T
said on Wednesday.
AT&T's $49 billion deal to buy satellite TV provider DirecTV
is being reviewed by regulators and both companies say they
expect to close the deal this quarter. Through the acquisition,
the company could bundle phone Internet and TV services and
offer new packages.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Arathy S Nair in
Bengaluru and Malathi Nayak in New York; Editing by Simon
Jennings, Don Sebastian and Frances Kerry)