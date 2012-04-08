Thousands of AT&T workers to stay on job as talks continue

NEW YORK, April 8 More than 20,000 AT&T Inc
workers will keep working under the terms of an expired
labor contract while their union continues negotiations with the
telephone company, averting a potentially costly strike for now.
The workers in AT&T's traditional wireline telephone
business are among a group of more than 40,000 that voted
recently to give their union, the Communications Workers of
America, authority to call a strike ahead of the expiration of
four separate labor contracts at midnight local time April 7.
AT&T, whose total workforce is roughly 256,000, is looking
to trim worker benefits in order to cut costs in its wireline
business, which has declined rapidly in recent years. But the
union says AT&T is asking for too many concessions. In
particular it says that AT&T wants to significantly increase
healthcare costs for workers.
At midnight eastern time April 7 contracts expired for
almost 10,000 workers including almost 6,000 so-called legacy
AT&T workers in various states and about 4,000 workers in the
eastern United States.
The union said just after midnight eastern time on Saturday
that it made "some progress" but had "a lot of ground yet to
cover" to reach a contract agreement with the company. At
midnight central time a contract covering thousands more AT&T
workers in the midwest region expired. AT&T said that the
midwest contract covers 13,000 people while the union said it
covers 15,000.
AT&T said the ongoing negotiation reflected "the spirit of
the longstanding relationship" between AT&T and the union.
At midnight Pacific time a fourth contract is set to expire
for about 18,000 workers in western states such as California
and Nevada, according to the union.
Last August, AT&T's rival, Verizon Communications,
had to cope with a two-week strike after contracts expired for
45,000 workers. Roughly eight months later Verizon is still
negotiating with unions for a new contract.
AT&T has been negotiating with the CWA on the four contracts
since February. Contracts covering another 30,000 AT&T wireline
workers expire in coming months, the company said.
The last time AT&T faced a big strike was in 2004 when
100,000 workers walked out for four days on the company, which
was then known as SBC Communications. SBC changed its name to
AT&T Inc after it bought AT&T Corp in 2005.